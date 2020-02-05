|
Gerald (Jerry), 84, passed away on February 2, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born to Arlie and Margaret Reeves and grew up in Kenmore. He was a talented athlete and four year letterman at Kenmore High School. As the first recipient of the Akron Touchdown Club's athletic scholarship to the University of Akron, Jerry was an integral member of the Zips football team and later was inducted into the Varsity "A" Hall of Fame for his many accomplishments on the field. Leadership was a quality Jerry exhibited as a student at UA. He was active in Student Government, Omicron Delta Kappa and served as an ROTC Advance Army Officer. In 1956, he met his wife of 62 years, Yolanda (Stalcup). Jerry graduated with a bachelor of science in education from The University of Akron in 1957. He also received a master's in education from Kent State University. Jerry always valued education. During his 36 year tenure with the Hudson Public Schools he was a teacher, a coach, a principal, and ultimately served as Superintendent for his final 12 years. His commitment had a profound and positive impact on the Hudson Schools. He was recently honored for his dedication by the renaming of the newly renovated high school media center, now known as the Gerald M. Reeves Media Center. Upon retirement, Jerry continued to make an impact within the community and beyond by serving on several volunteer boards including Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, Laurel Lake Retirement Community, UA's National Alumni Board of Directors, and the Alumni Association's College of Education Steering Committee. First and foremost, Jerry was a family man. He cherished the times we spent together. Among dad's favorite things were gardening, cookouts on the patio, dinners at Papa Joe's and stopping in to taste the flavor of the week at Pav's. As an avid reader he enjoyed books about history and solving the world's problems over an early morning cup of coffee at Einstein's. He enjoyed traveling with his family and friends. Sharing walks on the beaches and watching beautiful sunsets with his wife during annual trips to Fort Myers Beach and Hilton Head were among his favorite times. We will also remember his love for the Towpath, whether walking or biking. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Robert, Arlie and Janice. He is survived by his loving wife, Yolanda; children, Michelle, Beth (Don) Schultz, Jennifer (Russ) Johns, and Jerry (Wendy) Reeves; grandchildren, Christopher (Emily), Emily, Jonathon, Patrick (Abby), Brian, Jerry, Alex and Katie, and three great-grandchildren. Calling hours 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6th at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, 39 S. Miller Rd. in Fairlawn. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7th at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, 476 Mull Ave., Akron, OH 44320. PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020