Gerald O. Hanna
Gerald O. Hanna (Jerry), 82, peacefully passed away on August 22, 2020 in Akron, Ohio. He is survived by his brother, Thomas S. Hanna and many family who loved him. Family will welcome friends at a Walk-Thru Visitation on Thursday, August 27th from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 3653 W Market St., Akron, OH 44333 A Private Family Funeral Service will follow at 11 a.m. Immediately following, the Committal Service will take place in Rose Hill Burial Park, where all are invited to attend. Social distancing/face covering will be followed. Gerald's full obituary may be seen and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Rose Hill Funeral Home & Burial Park
AUG
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Rose Hill Funeral Home & Burial Park
Funeral services provided by
Rose Hill Funeral Home & Burial Park
3653 W Market St
Akron, OH 44333
3306651700
