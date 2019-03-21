Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
Gerald R. Brown Obituary
Gerald R. Brown

Gerald R. Brown, 85, of Tallmadge, passed away on March 16, 2019. He was born in Union City, Pennsylvania on November 12, 1933 to the late Garold and Niva Brown.

Gary retired from Marik Springs in 2016, after almost 50 years of service. A gifted musician, Gary played the electric guitar in a band for many years. He was also proficient on the organ, piano, and steel guitar. In his free time, he loved to fish, hunt, and root for the Steelers.

In addition to his parents; Gary was preceded in death by his son, Rick Brown; and beloved dog, Shammy. He will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 52 years, Sophie Brown; children, Randy (Kelly) Brown, Sally (Kevin) Amy, Cathy (Steve) Hardy; daughter-in-law, Brenda Brown; sister, Beverly (Leo) Burlingame; grandchildren, Cory Brown, Keri Fricker, Kyle Brown, Lindsay Gatling, Ashlee Armour, Justin Amy, Kurtis Amy, Tyler Amy, and Nathan Hardy; numerous great-grandchildren; and beloved dog, Gracie.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 3 p.m. with visitation from 2 to 3 at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 21, 2019
