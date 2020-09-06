1/1
Gerald R. Carter
1953 - 2020
Gerald R. Carter was born on July 28, 1953 in Akron, Ohio. He was transitioned to eternal rest on September 1, 2020. Gerald started his spiritual journey at Stone Deliverance Evangelical Temple under the leadership of the late Pastor Mary L. Stone. He was well known and loved throughout Akron and surrounding areas. He enjoyed helping others and his passion was serving in his community. This was evident by the many lives he touched through organizing and bringing the Juneteenth Festival, the "Collard Green Cook-off" and the African United Front to the Akron area. Gerald launched a prosperous career in telecommunications and had been employed at WAKR as a TV Camera Operator. He recorded many memorable and historic events. He was preceded in death by both his parents, Vaughn and Mary Threatt and brother, Ricardo Threatt. He leaves to cherish his loving memory sons, Gerald R. Carter (Nicole) of Atlanta, GA., and Jermaine Coteat (Kelly) of Akron; daughters, Christina Carter of Virginia, Deator L. Carter, Jetora Carter (Fredric) both of Akron, Bonita S. Carter of North Carolina and Yvette Coteat of Florida; brother, Michael Threatt (Eerika) of Columbus, OH; sisters, Narkeetah Brazil and Carmen Thomas (Johnny) both of Akron; 20 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Homegoing celebration will be held on Tuesday, September, 8, 2020 at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306 where family will recieve friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and a private service will be held following visitation. Condolences for the family may be sent to 183 Chittenden St., Akron, Ohio 44306. Live stream of homegoing service will be available at http://www.rhodenmemorialhome.com. Mask will be be mandatory to enter services.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
6
Service
Live stream of homegoing service
SEP
8
Service
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
Funeral services provided by
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
September 5, 2020
Stars of Life Standing Spray
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
September 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Rhoden Memorial Home
