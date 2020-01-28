|
|
, "Jerry" Gerald R. Grissom, "Jerry", 79, passed away January 26, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Margaret "Peggy" (nee Broadhurst); loving father of Elizabeth Johnston and Laura Hopkins; son of the late Paul and Leah Grissom; brother of Don (Marilyn), Jack (Nancee), Sandra Skinner, Deborah Grissom; and brothers-inlaw, Patrick McGrath, John Origlio; and brother, of the late John, Jim, Elizabeth Ann Clewell, Norma Richter, Sue Thomas, Alice Patricia McGrath, and Marjie Origlio. His greatest joy was being the grandfather of Herbie Johnston and Ethan Hopkins. Jerry retired as the V.P. of Avalon Precision Casting but he was truly defined by his long lasting friendships and his ability to make an impression on everyone he met. He was deeply devoted to his family, community, and his church. VISITATION WEDNESDAY, 4-8 P.M. at JARDINE FUNERAL HOME, 15822 PEARL RD., STRONGSVILLE. Funeral Service THURSDAY, 10 A.M. at Heritage Congregational Church, 485 West Berea St., Berea. Interment Crown Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Paint Fund at Heritage Congregational Church. Condolences may be made to the family at www.jardinefh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 28, 2020