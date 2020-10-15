Gerald R. "Jerry" Hawkins, age 72 of Burton Twp., died unexpectedly at his home on October 12, 2020. Survivors: his wife, Mary Ann (nee: Silvernail), whom he married in 1979, daughters Lisa (Brian) Abbott of Uniontown, Sarah (Thaddeus) Wojtasik of Parkman and Victoria (Marc) Reynolds of Amhurst, grandchildren Zach Abbott, Catherine, Trinity, Bobby, Allie, Drew, Ben Wojtasik and Emmie Reynolds. Sister, Mary Jo (Jim) McDonald of Akron and brother, Bill (Joyce) Spencer of Uniontown. Preceded in death by his parents and his son, R.J. Hawkins, in 2004. VISITATION: Friday, October 16, 2020 from 1 3 p.m. and 5 7 p.m. at the Burr Funeral Home, 116 South Street, Chardon. Masonic service 7 p.m. Friday. Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, October 17, 2020, 11:00, St. Helen Catholic Church, 12060 Kinsman Road, Newbury. Burial; Welton Cemetery, Burton. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Shriners Hospitals
