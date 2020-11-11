Gerald R. Hipp, Sr., 79, of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away peacefully at Falls Village on November 9, 2020. Gerald was born in Akron, Ohio on May 10, 1941, the son of Robert and Rose (Stecyk) Hipp. Jerry began his career at B&W Barberton right after high school. Then he went to Rockwell Foundry in Barberton, where he worked for 27 years until they relocated. He then went on to driving a truck. Following that, he worked as a Warehouseman for Boehringer Ingelheim for several years before beginning his own business, Jerry's Graphic Design in Cuyahoga Falls, which he operated for 5 years. His most recent employment was as a parts delivery driver for Napa Auto Parts. Jerry was proud to serve his nation as an Army Reserve Medic. Jerry was also a member of the Eagles #2207 until he had a stroke. Jerry had a love of history, reading, movies, video games, playing the organ, sailboats, technology and enjoyed computer challenges. His parents preceded him in death, as well as his brother, Robert Hipp, and grandson, Harry Hale. Surviving are his loving wife of 40 years, Carole Hipp; children, Teresa Hipp, Michelle Hale and Gerald Hipp, Jr.; step-children, Karen (Russ) Wheeler and Christopher (Lolita) Angellatta; brother, James (Helen) Hipp; 4 grandchildren, 1 step-granddaughter, 6 great-grandchildren, and many extended family members. Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held. Arrangements entrusted to Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, and condolences may be shared with the family at www.CliffordShoemaker.com
