STOW -- Gerald R. "Jerry" Hurd, 89, went home to be with his Savior, Jesus Christ, on March 11, 2020. Jerry was born in Cuyahoga Falls on February 13, 1931, the youngest of Charles Everett and Ruth I (McKenzie) Hurd. He graduated Westminster College with degrees in theology, philosophy, and psychology. He was drafted into the U.S. Army, trained as a medic, and was stationed in France as chaplain's assistant. He then graduated the University of Akron with a degree in chemistry. A member of Phi Kappa Tau, Jerry retired as a chemist from B.F. Goodrich in 1993 after 38 years. He worked with The Gideons, and served on the board of Child Evangelism Fellowship of Summit County for many years. Preceded in death by his first wife of 47 years, Nancy (Hunter); sister, Wilda (Joseph, d.) Byrd; a half-sister and four half-brothers; brothers and sisters-in-law George and Betty Lou (Hunter) Quillin, Jean Hunter, Richard and Shirley (Hunter) Drew, Rev. Russ Ward. Jerry is survived by his wife of 18 years, Sandra (Braucher Biltz); his children Keith (Janice) Hurd, Megan (Dan) Trowbridge, Alison (Jerry) Dorton, and Eric Hurd; Sandie's children Dave (Saundra) Biltz, and Connie (Chas) Boyden; 20 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren; and brothers- and sisters-in-law Bill and Lucy Hunter, Karen and Lou Leo, DD Ward, and Marilyn Jackson. He enjoyed warm relationships with many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He loved us all, and we returned that love. Jerry enjoyed working in his yard, hiking The Gorge and Virginia Kendall with his children and grandchildren, his model train set-up at Christmas, swimming, disc golf, beach vacations with Sandie, popcorn and butter, and pecan ice cream. He taught classes at his church, Stow Alliance Fellowship, for many years where he was an Elder, then Elder Emeritus. Jerry was a man of quiet strength and patience, all the way to the end. His highest hope came from knowing that God loved him when He gave the life of His own Son in exchange for Jerry's. This is the legacy he has left us all. Pastor John Kitchen will conduct a service for Jerry this Saturday at 12 noon at Stow Alliance Fellowship, 4460 Stow Road, Stow 44224. Friends may call from 10 AM until service time. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to Gideons International, Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631).
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 13, 2020