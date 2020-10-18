1/1
Gerald R. "Jere" White
Gerald R. "Jere" White, age 72, passed away on October 15, 2020. A life resident of Akron, he graduated from Ellet High School and was a Vietnam veteran of the U.S. Army. Gerald retired from Meggitt after 25 years of service, and enjoyed golfing, baseball, and was a huge fan of Cleveland sports teams. He loved his animals dearly. Preceded in death by his parents, Hollie and Helen, he is survived by his sons, Jonathon and Joseph; daughter, Jen (Roger); former wives, Sharon (Wayne) Carmany and Jeanne (Rich) Townsend; brother, Bernie (Rose) White; nephew, Lee (Robin) McClellan; cousin, Diane Allen (Doug); and many other loving family members. Family and friends will be received Monday, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312. Cremation will follow and private burial will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local VA. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com





Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
(330) 733-6271
October 18, 2020
Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this time.
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
