Gerald "Jerry" Robert Black



Gerald Robert "Jerry" Black, age 79, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019.



Mr. Black was born in Akron, Ohio, a son of the late Delmas Wendel and Pauline Marie Kline Black. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Conway. Mr. Black was a Master Mechanic with Nissan and had retired from Horry County Public Works. He was formerly employed by Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company in Akron, Ohio. Mr. Black was a U.S. Army Veteran. He was a member of Coastal Aero Modelers, enjoyed restoring cars, riding motorcycles and was an avid Atlanta Braves fan.



In addition to his parents, Mr. Black was predeceased by his brother, Donald Lee Black.



Surviving are, his wife of 59 years, Nedra Black of Conway; two daughters, Kerry Harrelson (Frenchie) of Conway and Kelly Black Durand (Kelly) of Seattle, Washington; seven grandchildren, Tanner Harrelson (Lacey), Bradey Harrelson, Fallyn Harrelson, Rachel Kyes, Colby Kyes, Sawyer Durand and Emily Durand; great grandchildren, Wyatt Harrelson, Tucker Harrelson, and Zoey Harrelson; a special cousin, Judy Bryant, and 11 nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2:00 until 3:00 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019.



Memorials may be sent to Embrace Hospice, 1318 3rd Avenue, Conway, SC 29526 or First Baptist Church of Conway, 603 Elm Street, Conway, SC 29526.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 14, 2019