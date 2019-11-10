|
|
Gerald Roger Dinkelman, 79, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2019. He was a car enthusiast spending much of his life working on, restoring and showing classic cars, many of which are in museums today. He was known as "Jerry the Judge" for organizing and judging countless car shows. Gerald enjoyed spending time with family, listening to 50's music and was a member of Bailey Road Christian Church. Gerald was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Loretta. He is survived by his children, Christi (Dave) Swanson, Jennifer (Mike) Dinkelman, Brett (Jessica) Dinkelman, Adrian (Andrea) Dinkelman; grandchildren, Christopher Stalter, McKenna; great-grandchild, Kadence; brother, Robert (Shirley) Dinkelman; and the Candle family. Family and friends may call on Tuesday, November 12 from 3 - 6 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Funeral service to follow at 6 p.m. Cremation to take place at a later date. Interment at Tallmadge Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.NewcomerFamily.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 10, 2019