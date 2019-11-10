Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Dinkelman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Roger Dinkelman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald Roger Dinkelman Obituary
Gerald Roger Dinkelman, 79, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2019. He was a car enthusiast spending much of his life working on, restoring and showing classic cars, many of which are in museums today. He was known as "Jerry the Judge" for organizing and judging countless car shows. Gerald enjoyed spending time with family, listening to 50's music and was a member of Bailey Road Christian Church. Gerald was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Loretta. He is survived by his children, Christi (Dave) Swanson, Jennifer (Mike) Dinkelman, Brett (Jessica) Dinkelman, Adrian (Andrea) Dinkelman; grandchildren, Christopher Stalter, McKenna; great-grandchild, Kadence; brother, Robert (Shirley) Dinkelman; and the Candle family. Family and friends may call on Tuesday, November 12 from 3 - 6 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Funeral service to follow at 6 p.m. Cremation to take place at a later date. Interment at Tallmadge Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.NewcomerFamily.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now