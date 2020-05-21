Gerald Syllaba, 81, passed away May 6, 2020. Born in Cleveland, he lived most of his life in Geauga County. He served in the U.S. Air Force and retired from Zellerbach Paper with 36 years of service. Gerald was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Dorothy Syllaba; sister, Beverly. Gerald is survived by his wife, Sharon; daughter, Lorrain Jones of Norfollk, VA; sons, Gary (Kelly) Syllaba of Reading, MI, Robert Syllaba of Ravenna; three grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Private interment will be held at Crown Hill Cemetery at the convenience of the family.