Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
(330) 733-6271
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
9:00 AM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
Burial
Following Services
Hillside Memorial Park
Gerald T. "GT" Morneweck


1937 - 2019
Gerald T. "GT" Morneweck

Gerald T. "GT" Morneweck, age 82, went home to be with the Lord on July 12, 2019.

Born in Akron, he was a lifetime area resident and graduated from East High School. A veteran of the U.S. Army, he retired from Firestone Research after 35 years of service. Jerry was a 32nd Degree Mason, and member of Wayfarer Lodge #789 F&AM and Scottish Rite Valley of Akron. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, gardening and working on the farm.

Preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Rose M.; and grandson, Thomas G. Morneweck, Jerry is survived by his wife of 59 years, Betty; sons, Thomas (Diana), Roger (Patti) and Shawn Morneweck, and Casper (Astrid) Roodzant; grandchildren, Robert (Katrina), Angela (Kevin), Amanda, Jana and Julianne (Kenny); great-grandson, Hutch Morneweck; and other extended family.

Friends and family will be received Tuesday, from 4 to 7 p.m., and Wednesday, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312, where Funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. with Pastor John McIntyre officiating. Burial will follow at Hillside Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Broadman Baptist Church, 350 E. Bath Road, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223 or the U.S. National Park Service.

(Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 14, 2019
Remember
