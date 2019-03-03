Gerald T. "Pete" Petersen



Gerald T. "Pete" Petersen, 94, left to be with the Lord on February 27, 2019.



Pete was born in Akron, Ohio on July 2, 1924. Following the attack on Pearl Harbor, he proudly enlisted in the Navy while a student at Buchtel High and received his diploma after the end of the war. He was longtime manager of First National Bank of Akron at the Kenmore Office and retired as a VP of First Merit Bank after 38 years of service. Pete was a Past President of the Kenmore Kiwanis Club where he was a member for 55 years.



He is survived by his long time companion, Iona Beidle; his daughters, Christine (Michael) Ney, and Linda (Kevin) Clark; grandchildren, Christopher Clark, Daniel Clark, Jeffrey Clark, Michael Ney and Rachel (Brian) James; and one great-grandchild. Pete was preceded in death by his parents, John and Anna Marie (Nelsen) Petersen; wives, Emma Jean (Karg) and Frances E (Johnston), and his sister Rigmore Downy.



Calling hours will be held at the Prentice Funeral Home, 1154 Kenmore Blvd. on Tuesday, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8. Funeral services will be held Wednesday at Green Valley United Methodist Church, 620 E Turkeyfoot Lake Rd., Akron, Ohio at 10:30 a.m. followed by burial at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.



Donations, if desired may be made to the church or to Kenmore Kiwanis for their Books For Kids Program.