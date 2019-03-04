|
|
Gerald T. "Pete" Petersen
Gerald T. "Pete" Petersen, 94, left to be with the Lord on February 27, 2019.
Calling hours will be held at the Prentice Funeral Home, 1154 Kenmore Blvd. on Tuesday, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8. Funeral services will be held Wednesday at Green Valley United Methodist Church, 620 E Turkeyfoot Lake Rd., Akron, Ohio at 10:30 a.m. followed by burial at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.
Donations, if desired may be made to the church or to Kenmore Kiwanis for their Books For Kids Program.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 4, 2019