Home

POWERED BY

Services
Prentice Funeral Home
1154 Kenmore Blvd.
Akron, OH 44314
(330) 753-7721
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Prentice Funeral Home
1154 Kenmore Blvd.
Akron, OH 44314
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prentice Funeral Home
1154 Kenmore Blvd.
Akron, OH 44314
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Green Valley United Methodist Church
620 E Turkeyfoot Lake Rd
Akron, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Petersen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald T. Petersen


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gerald T. Petersen Obituary
Gerald T. "Pete" Petersen

Gerald T. "Pete" Petersen, 94, left to be with the Lord on February 27, 2019.

Calling hours will be held at the Prentice Funeral Home, 1154 Kenmore Blvd. on Tuesday, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8. Funeral services will be held Wednesday at Green Valley United Methodist Church, 620 E Turkeyfoot Lake Rd., Akron, Ohio at 10:30 a.m. followed by burial at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.

Donations, if desired may be made to the church or to Kenmore Kiwanis for their Books For Kids Program.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now