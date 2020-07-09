1/1
Gerald T. Rump
1939 - 2020
Born September 15, 1939, in Beaver Falls, PA, Jerry graduated from Beaver Falls High School, moved to Akron in 1970 and retired from County Pure Foods after 30 years. Jerry loved to play lottery scratch tickets, and his hobby was setting up at the Hartville Flea Market. Jerry had many friends at Hartville and everyone loved him. Jerry left behind his best friend of 50 years Frank Petroski; sister, Ruthie Waxler and second family, all the Petroskis and many family and friends. He was preceded in death by his nine siblings and many family and friends. Calling hours will be on Friday, July 10, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Hummel Funeral Home, 500 E. Exchange St., Akron. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, 10 a.m. at St. Bernard Church. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Social distancing and face masks required.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Hummel Funeral Homes and Crematories
JUL
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Bernard Church
Funeral services provided by
Hummel Funeral Homes and Crematories
500 East Exchange Street
Akron, OH 44304
330-253-6126
