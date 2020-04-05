Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Wilmot
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald W. Wilmot

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald W. Wilmot Obituary
He was a longtime resident of Stow, Ohio. He worked the asphalt crew for many years, but proudly retired from Local UAW 420, Ford Walton Hills Stamping Plant He was an avid bowler at Bill Whites in Akron, and enjoyed challenging others at pool at every given opportunity. He enjoyed heading to the casinos, where he made it a memorable trip for each of his grandchildren as they turned "19". If he wasn't enjoying these activities, he could easily be spotted drinking his HOT coffee at Tallmadge McDonalds with his brothers and family who he adored. He's united again with his parents, Virgil (Sr.) and Elma Wilmot; brothers, Larry, Harold, David and Kenneth; sisters, Gloria, Rose and Ruby, and best friend Carol. He's survived by his daughters, Rebecca (Joel) Wilcox and Brenda Sense; his brothers, Virgil Jr., Terry (Judy) Wilmot and Benny Wilmot; his grandchildren, Melissa (Dave) Orris, Alisha Colagrove, Amanda Weigand, and Mathew Sense; great grandchildren, Cheyenne Wilt, Michael Gooding, Luke Weigand, Darrin Olszko, Peter Weigand, Christine Orris, and his beloved Annabelle "Rosebud" Weigand. Cremation has occurred and memorial services will be made at a later time for friends and family to gather and share memories in his honor. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Ronald McDonald House of Charity in his loving memory. Arrangements have been entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -