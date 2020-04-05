|
He was a longtime resident of Stow, Ohio. He worked the asphalt crew for many years, but proudly retired from Local UAW 420, Ford Walton Hills Stamping Plant He was an avid bowler at Bill Whites in Akron, and enjoyed challenging others at pool at every given opportunity. He enjoyed heading to the casinos, where he made it a memorable trip for each of his grandchildren as they turned "19". If he wasn't enjoying these activities, he could easily be spotted drinking his HOT coffee at Tallmadge McDonalds with his brothers and family who he adored. He's united again with his parents, Virgil (Sr.) and Elma Wilmot; brothers, Larry, Harold, David and Kenneth; sisters, Gloria, Rose and Ruby, and best friend Carol. He's survived by his daughters, Rebecca (Joel) Wilcox and Brenda Sense; his brothers, Virgil Jr., Terry (Judy) Wilmot and Benny Wilmot; his grandchildren, Melissa (Dave) Orris, Alisha Colagrove, Amanda Weigand, and Mathew Sense; great grandchildren, Cheyenne Wilt, Michael Gooding, Luke Weigand, Darrin Olszko, Peter Weigand, Christine Orris, and his beloved Annabelle "Rosebud" Weigand. Cremation has occurred and memorial services will be made at a later time for friends and family to gather and share memories in his honor. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Ronald McDonald House of Charity in his loving memory. Arrangements have been entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 5, 2020