1/1
Gerald Worstell
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TOGETHER AGAIN Gerald "Gerry" Worstell, age 82, of Lakemore passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Gerry was born in Akron on July 8, 1938 to the late Malvin and Marie Rogers Worstell. In addition to his parents; Gerry was preceded in death by his wife of over 40 years, Eloise; daughter, Linda (Paul) Downy; son, Larry Sr.; son-in-law, Tom Wines; grandson, Edwin. Gerry will be dearly missed by his daughter, Debbie Wines; grandchildren, Rich (Angie), Angela (Josh), Jennifer (Abdulla), Gene(Robin), Larry Jr.; great-grandchildren, Kara, Kailee, Kaylynn, Nicole, Kristina and Kasey; great-great-grandchildren Kareem, Nadeem, Ameer, Ellie, Mila, Jemma, Tanner, Trevor, Charlie, Kane and Michael. Friends are welcome on Monday, November 23 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Newcomer, Akron Chapel. A celebration of Gerry's life with military honors will follow at noon at the funeral home. PLEASE PLAN TO WEAR A MASK AND PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Gerry's name to support our U.S. Armed Forces. To leave a message for Gerry's family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
23
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved