TOGETHER AGAIN Gerald "Gerry" Worstell, age 82, of Lakemore passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Gerry was born in Akron on July 8, 1938 to the late Malvin and Marie Rogers Worstell. In addition to his parents; Gerry was preceded in death by his wife of over 40 years, Eloise; daughter, Linda (Paul) Downy; son, Larry Sr.; son-in-law, Tom Wines; grandson, Edwin. Gerry will be dearly missed by his daughter, Debbie Wines; grandchildren, Rich (Angie), Angela (Josh), Jennifer (Abdulla), Gene(Robin), Larry Jr.; great-grandchildren, Kara, Kailee, Kaylynn, Nicole, Kristina and Kasey; great-great-grandchildren Kareem, Nadeem, Ameer, Ellie, Mila, Jemma, Tanner, Trevor, Charlie, Kane and Michael. Friends are welcome on Monday, November 23 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Newcomer, Akron Chapel. A celebration of Gerry's life with military honors will follow at noon at the funeral home. PLEASE PLAN TO WEAR A MASK AND PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Gerry's name to support our U.S. Armed Forces. To leave a message for Gerry's family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
.