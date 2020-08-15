1/1
Geraldine Rose Wakeling
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Geraldine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Geraldine Rose Wakeling Geraldine Rose Wakeling, 89, of Westlake, Ohio formerly of Richfield, Ohio passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020. She was born on September 15, 1930 in Canada. Geraldine retired from Teledyne Hyson and spent many wonderful years volunteering for the Richfield Historical Society. In her spare time, she enjoyed taking long walks, read voraciously, and was an avid tennis player. She will be fondly remembered for her fun and exuberant personality. She was a Loving mother of Daniel (deceased), David T. (deceased), and Thomas (Amy) Wakeling; grandmother of Lauren, John (Olivia), Robert, and Kathryn Wakeling; great grandmother of Bella, John "JJ," Valerie, Mackenzie, and Alexis; sister of Margaret Hallum, Bucky, Gary, and Ronald McCann (all deceased). A celebration of life will be held at a time when family and friends can gather without restrictions and enjoy sharing warm memories of Geraldine. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Richfield Historical Society, P.O. Box 215, 3907 Broadview Road, Richfield, Ohio 44286. Online condolences and memories may be share on Geraldine's online guestbook at www.waitefuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved