Geraldine B. "Gerry" Moss, of West End, North Carolina, died unexpectedly Sunday, September 8, 2019.
She was born in Barberton, Ohio, to the late Frank G. and Stella B. Bozin. Gerry was a long time resident of Seven Lakes, West End, North Carolina. She was a retired Executive Administrative Assistant with the First National Bank of Akron, Ohio, former member and director of the "Sophisticated Ladies" Dance Troupe, a member and former church secretary of the Chapel in the PInes, Seven Lakes, North Carolina and dedicated tirelessly to many civic charities.,br/> She was preceded in death by husband, Stuart D., and is survived by son, Stuart E. and wife, Carol, of Fairlawn, OH; daughter, Jan Moss of West End, NC; grandsons, Eric W. Moss and wife, Laura, Copley, OH, Jason Imfeld, Vass, NC, Christopher Imfeld and wife, Azeen Chamarbagwala, Sunnyvale, Calif.; and very special companion, Harley. A Memorial Service will be held at the Chapel in the Pines, Saturday, September 21 at 11 a.m. with reception following immediately at the Chapel in the Pines Community Room. In lieu of flowers a memorial contribution may be made to the Chapel in the Pines, 2125 Seven Lakes South, West End, NC 27376. Boles Funeral Home and Crematory of Seven Lakes is assisting the family.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 15, 2019