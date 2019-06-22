|
Geraldine Board
Geraldine Board, 79, of Akron, went home to be with the Lord June 20, 2019.
A life resident of the area, she was born April 22, 1940, to the late Fred and Marietta Wise.
She was a member of the Orioles Club and a prep cook for many years at Art's Place.
Preceded in death by her husband, Howard Board, she leaves to cherish her memory, daughter, Georgiann; son, George; grandson, William and five siblings (two deceased).
Friends may call from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the Schlup Pucak Funeral Home, 788 Kenmore Blvd., Akron. Private burial will take place in Spencer, WV. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Board family. Messages and memories of Geraldine can be shared at:
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 22, 2019