Geraldine Bowman, 94, of Cuyahoga Falls, with her loving and adoring family by her side, went to be with the Lord on June 22, 2020. Geraldine was born on July 30, 1925, in Humboldt, Tenn., daughter of the late Lottie and Charles Gregory. Her greatest legacy was that of a Godly mother to her four children -- William D. Bowman, Jr., of Cuyahoga Falls, Brenda (David) Prange of Akron, Richard (Stephanie) Bowman of Akron and Bonnie (John) Oswald of West Chester, Pa. -- and loving wife to William D. Bowman who preceded her in death. She and William were married in 1952 in Hillsville, Va., and would later move to Ohio, where they raised their family. Known for her sweet disposition and infectious Southern accent, she loved attending church, working with her flowers and was a legendary cook. In addition to her parents and husband, Geraldine was preceded in death by sisters, Mayme Counts, Trudy Piana, and Timalia Lloyd; and brothers, Harvey and Talmage Gregory. She was blessed with seven grandchildren, Benjamin Shaver, Melissa Prange, Katherine (Brandon) Shoaff, Abigail Bowman, and Meghan, Caitlin, and Patrick Oswald. Family services will be held, and she will be laid to rest at Northlawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Tallmadge, 848 Southeast Avenue, Tallmadge, Ohio, 44278. To leave a special message for the family online or to view the tribute video, please visit www.CliffordShoemaker.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 28, 2020.