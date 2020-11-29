) Geraldine Webb, 93, passed away on November 18, 2020. She was born in Bridgeport, West Virginia on May 1, 1927. Geraldine is survived by her son-in-law, Dave Godwin; granddaughter, Lisa Berry; great grandchildren, Sierra (Mark) Guerin and Sean (Laura) Lehman; great great grandchildren, Alice, Reid, Henry, and Lily; as well as many nieces and nephews. The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures; He leadeth me beside the still waters. He restoreth my soul; He leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for His name's sake. Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil; For Thou art with me; Thy rod and Thy staff, they comfort me. Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies; Thou anointest my head with oil; My cup runneth over. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life; And I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever. Psalm 23 As per Geraldine's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services. If you would like to leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com
