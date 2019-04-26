Geraldine Dillick



Geraldine Dillick passed away April 23, 2019 at the age of 96.



She was born in Doylestown, Ohio graduated from Washington High School in Massillon and soon after moved to Akron. She worked at Firestone Rubber company, West Point Market and was a secretary for many years for Dr. Benito Mena and Dr. Quadri.



Mom loved to quilt, crochet and was an excellent seamstress. She was a great cook and baker, especially Christmas cookies. She loved to bowl and play cards, especially pinochle. Mom was an independent thinker, a great problem solver, protective of her family and maintained her feisty spirit to the end.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Dillick, Sr. in 1989.



She is survived by her sons, Frank Jr. (Treva), Fred (Barbara), Tom (Sheila), and daughter, Lois(Bob); 10 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.



Calling hours 1 - 3 p.m. Sunday at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, 810 Portage Tr. in Cuyahoga Falls.



Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Monday, April 29 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church.



Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary