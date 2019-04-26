Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ciriello & Carr Funeral Homes
810 Portage Trail
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-7116
Calling hours
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Ciriello & Carr Funeral Homes
810 Portage Trail
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Dillick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine Dillick


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Geraldine Dillick Obituary
Geraldine Dillick

Geraldine Dillick passed away April 23, 2019 at the age of 96.

She was born in Doylestown, Ohio graduated from Washington High School in Massillon and soon after moved to Akron. She worked at Firestone Rubber company, West Point Market and was a secretary for many years for Dr. Benito Mena and Dr. Quadri.

Mom loved to quilt, crochet and was an excellent seamstress. She was a great cook and baker, especially Christmas cookies. She loved to bowl and play cards, especially pinochle. Mom was an independent thinker, a great problem solver, protective of her family and maintained her feisty spirit to the end.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Dillick, Sr. in 1989.

She is survived by her sons, Frank Jr. (Treva), Fred (Barbara), Tom (Sheila), and daughter, Lois(Bob); 10 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

Calling hours 1 - 3 p.m. Sunday at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, 810 Portage Tr. in Cuyahoga Falls.

Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Monday, April 29 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church.

Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now