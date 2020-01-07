|
TOGETHER AGAIN Geraldine E. Petti, 89, passed away on January 3, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Preceded in death by her husband, Richard (2018); parents, Fred and Sophie Mund and sister Arlene Schwaab. Geraldine was born in Cleveland, Ohio, attended Holy Name High School and Dyke Business College. She married Richard in 1950. After a brief stay in Baltimore, they raised their family in Stow, Ohio. She volunteered for many years at Akron Children's Hospital and began working for them in 1975. Geraldine was instrumental in starting the annual tree festival that supports patient care programs for the hospital and in the groundbreaking of the Ronald McDonald House. She was hired by the hospital and worked for 16 years as an administrative assistant, retiring in 1991. She enjoyed reading, gardening, shopping, spending time with her family, especially her 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren and was an avid Cleveland Browns fan. She is survived by daughter, Diane (Jim) Leslie of Akron; son, David Petti of Gallatin, TN; daughter, Laura (Tim) Schlosser of Tallmadge; grandchildren, Jennifer (Thomas) McDonald of Akron, Jack Leslie of Cuyahoga Falls, Ashley (Eric) Wellons of Franklin, TN, Jason (Kendra) Petti of Woodbridge, IL, Emily (Anthony) Bowen of Stow; great grandchildren, Benjamin, James, Tanner, Ryan, Allie and Nora. Mass of Christian Burial will take place Thursday, January 9 at 11:00 a.m. with calling hours from 10-11 at St. Eugene's Church, 1821 Munroe Falls Ave., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221. Entombment in Northlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ohio Living Hospice or Summit County Humane Society.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020