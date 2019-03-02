Geraldine Figley



Geraldine Figley (nee: Schultz), age 81, February 27, 2019. She was born on August 5, 1937 in Massillon, Ohio. She dedicated her life to her family as well as so many other children by being a foster parent for 43 years. She loved her flower gardens and going to yard sales.



Preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Charles; parents, Florence and Ernest Schultz; and brothers, Fred, Ted and Jim Schultz.



She is survived by children, Christopher (Stacie) Figley, Jennifer (Robert) McInturff, Andrew (Kathleen) Figley, and Linda Figley; grandchildren, Kara (Brandon), Michael, Adam, Zachary, Jacob, Ethan, Miranda, and Sara; great-grandchildren, Avery and Brody; sisters, Virginia Miller, Laura Snyder, and Kathleen Policy; brothers, Joe and Larry Schutlz.



Funeral Services will be held, SUNDAY, March 3, 2019 at 4 p.m. at Northside Christian Church, 7615 Ridge Road, Wadsworth. Pastor Robin Hart will officiate. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2 to 4 p.m. at the church. Private burial will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Seville.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Northside Christian Church.



Arrangements by Cox- McNulty Funeral Home- BARBERTON (330)-745-3311