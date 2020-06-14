Geraldine "Gerry" H. Mills, 92, passed away June 4, 2020. She was born August 6, 1927 in Lakewood, Ohio, the daughter of the late James and Kathryn McNeil. Gerry was a longtime parishioner of St. Bernard Catholic Church and a devoted homemaker. She loved to bake and enjoyed sharing her baked delights with family and friends. In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband, Arturo Mills. Gerry is survived by her daughter, Linda (Randy) Clayton; sons, Jeff, Greg, and Keith Mills; sister, Louise Kinsey of Kirkland, Washington; as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Private family services have been held. She will be laid to rest with her husband at Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186







