Geraldine
"Jerrie" I. Smith
Geraldine "Jerrie" I. Smith, 74, passed away July 26, 2019 after a courageous battle with breast cancer.
She was born and lived in the Akron area her entire life.
Jerrie worked as a server in the area for over 40 years, the majority of that time at Art's Place Restaurant on Waterloo Road In Akron. In retirement she became an avid reader and enjoyed spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Irene Batley, and her brother, William Batley.
She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Douglas "Scott" Smith; sons, Zachary (Lauren) and Jason (Sara) Smith, and her grandson, Tyler Smith.
Calling hours will be Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Ciriello and Carr Funeral Home, 810 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from July 28 to July 29, 2019