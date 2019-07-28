Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ciriello & Carr Funeral Homes
810 Portage Trail
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-7116
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine I. Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geraldine I. Smith Obituary
Geraldine

"Jerrie" I. Smith

Geraldine "Jerrie" I. Smith, 74, passed away July 26, 2019 after a courageous battle with breast cancer.

She was born and lived in the Akron area her entire life.

Jerrie worked as a server in the area for over 40 years, the majority of that time at Art's Place Restaurant on Waterloo Road In Akron. In retirement she became an avid reader and enjoyed spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Irene Batley, and her brother, William Batley.

She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Douglas "Scott" Smith; sons, Zachary (Lauren) and Jason (Sara) Smith, and her grandson, Tyler Smith.

Calling hours will be Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Ciriello and Carr Funeral Home, 810 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from July 28 to July 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geraldine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now