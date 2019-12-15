|
) Geraldine J. Corbin, age 86, went home to be with the Lord on December 11, 2019, and is now reunited with her husband, Sam. Born in Cleveland, she spent most of her life in the Akron area and was a member of the First Congregational Church of Akron. Geraldine enjoyed working jigsaw puzzles and coloring. She was a loving wife, mother and homemaker who was very devoted to her family. Preceded in death by the love of her life, Sam; two sisters and one brother, Geraldine is survived by her sons, James (Susan), Joseph (Lynda) and Sam R. II (Stephanie); eight grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; and brother, Wayne (Anne) Knesebeck. Friends and family will be received Tuesday, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312, where Funeral service will be held Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. with Rev. Nanette Pitt officiating. Burial will follow at Hillside Memorial Park. The family suggests memorials to First Congregational Church of Akron, 292 E. Market Street, Akron OH 44308. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 15, 2019