) Geraldine James, 92, passed away January 30, 2020. She was born on May 23, 1927 in Upshur County, West Virginia to the late William and Jeannette Keller. She lived most of her adult life in Akron with husband Ralph and their three children. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of her life. It gave her great joy to watch them grow up and be involved in their activities. Geraldine was a big sports fan and especially loved watching baseball and golf on television. She liked reading books, and never missed solving the newspaper's daily crossword puzzle. She looked forward to going to her favorite Mexican restaurant on Fridays to drink margaritas! Geraldine was such an animal lover, especially for cats, never letting a stray go hungry or without a warm bed to sleep in. Her kindness and generosity were unmatched, and she was always there for her family. Those who knew her describe her as an intelligent, feisty, vibrant woman who loved to laugh! Besides her parents, Geraldine was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Ralph; son, David, brothers, Billy, Frank and Ray Keller. She is survived by her son, Alan (Annette) James; daughter, Lynn (John) Jackson; grandsons, Richard (Kellie), Sean (Julie) and David (Autumn) James and Jon-Michael (Cyndi) Jackson; granddaughters, Kimberly (Scott) Buzzard and Kelli (Barry) Christ; great-grandchildren: Jerrod, Camryn, Kenzie, Sean-Michael, Ethan and Brooklyn James, Lexis and Logan Buzzard, Jonah and Emily Jackson, and Owen Christ, as well as many nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her cats, Kiki and Bob. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5 - 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319. A private family inurnment will take place at East Liberty Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in Geraldine's name to the Summit County Humane Society, 7996 Darrow Rd, Twinsburg, Ohio 44087. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 4, 2020