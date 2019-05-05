Home

Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
Geraldine Krumroy Covalt

Geraldine Krumroy Covalt Obituary
Geraldine

Krumroy Covalt

Geraldine Krumroy Covalt died April 18, 2019, just few days before her 94th birthday.

She was born April 27, 1925 to parents, Leonna and Earl Heintz. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Richard W. Krumroy; second husband, James P. Covalt; and older sisters, Jean and Maryann. She is remembered by her son, Robert E. Krumroy (Deb) of Greensboro, N.C.; and daughter, Jane L. Moon (Randal) of Brecksville, Ohio. She also leaves behind Ryan (Tracey) Krumroy and Ainsley,

David and Genevieve, Taylor (Jenny) Krumroy and McKenzie all of Greensboro, N.C., Jordyne Krumroy of

Atlanta, Ga., Karin

(Cameron) Chen and

Abby and Nathan of Copley, Ohio, and Katie Moon of St. Louis, Mo.

She was well cared for by the staff at Arden Courts and Heartland Hospice.

Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 5, 2019
