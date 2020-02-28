|
Geraldine Combs, age 91, passed away on February 25, 2020. Along with her parents, Gerri is now reunited with her husband, Hubert; son, Randall; sister, June; and brothers, Leon and Bob. She will be dearly missed by her daughter, Rebecca (Joe) Reischman; daughter-in-law, Mary Jo Combs; grandchildren, Steven Reischman and Lisa (Brian) Abbott; great-grandchildren, Collin Reischman, Emma and Lucas Kristophel and Zac Abbott; along with many extended family members and friends. Family and friends will be received Sunday, March 1, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312. Family burial will take place in West Virginia. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 28, 2020