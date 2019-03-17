Geraldine



"Gerry" M. McElliott



Geraldine "Gerry" (nee Bye) Hurd McElliott died March 12, 2019 at the age of 81.



The daughter of Lee Roy and Evelyn Bye, she lived her entire life in Akron. Gerry retired from The University of Akron after working in the Dean's Office of the College of Fine and Applied Arts for nearly all of her thirty years as secretary to the Dean(s). She was a china painter for many years, and loved working in the garden.



Gerry is survived by sons, R. Daniel Hurd (Melissa Graham-Hurd), John J. McElliott (Yuri Sato McElliott); daughter, Robin E. Bober; granddaughter, Alexis M. Dekany; grandson, Joshua K. McElliott; great grandson, Isaiah Z. Dekany-Toy; nephews, nieces and cousins; dear friend for many years, Dianne R. Shirey.



Services will be held 1 p.m. SATURDAY, March 23rd at the Billow FALLS Chapel, 1907 23rd St., with Rev. Dianne Shirey officiating. Interment at Chestnut Hill Cemetery. Friends may call from 11 to 1 p.m. until the service time. Memorials may be made to one's favorite charity. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FALLS Chapel) Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary