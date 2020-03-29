|
Now she is resting in the arms of The Lord. Geraldine (Gerri) Manning passed away peacefully on March 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her late husband, Elder Moses Manning, she was born on December 22, 1940 in Akron, Ohio. She is survived by her loving daughter, Darlene (Larry) Perry; her loving sisters, Mardel Jones and Bessie Brown, Lora (Allen) Walker; and a host of relatives and friends. She was a beautiful woman of God who loved her family, friends and her church. She was a long time member of The Stones Deliverance Temple Church. She will be deeply missed but never forgotten. We love you Sis.Manning. Condolences may be sent to 1188 Juneau Ave., Akron, OH 44320. Arrangements have been entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 29, 2020