Geraldine Miller
TOGETHER AGAIN Geraldine "Gerry" Miller, 100 went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 17, 2020. She graduated from Norton High School in 1939 and was a life resident of the Akron area. Gerry attended Grace Cathedral for many years where she taught Sunday school and volunteered at the ministries. She went on many trips with the church the last being a missionary trip to South Africa when she was 80. Preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, John W. Miller and son, John W. Miller Jr.; sisters, Ruth McDermott and Betty Philips. Survived by daughters, Suzanne R. (Richard) Jones and Christine (Greg) Morrow; son, Marcus (Gina) Miller; grandchildren, Nathan (Cyndi) Morrow, Erin (Anthony) Caruso, Elizabeth (Jeff) Thayer, Richard W. Jones and Lauren (Aaron) Donze; great-grandchildren, Madison, Tyler, Julianna, Madeline, Thomas and Isabelle and sister, Nancy Johnson. Due to current circumstances masks are recommended and social distancing will be observed. Gerry's funeral service will be held Wednesday, September 23rd at 2 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 with Rev. Steve Millar officiating. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Her family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to, the Missions Program at Grace Cathedral.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
