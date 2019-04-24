Geraldine Radcliff (Moneypenny)



Geraldine (Moneypenny) Radcliff, 84, of Atwater, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. at Aultman Alliance Community Hospital in Alliance, Ohio.



Born on June 13, 1934 in Linn, West Virginia to Burl and Mary (Cox) Moneypenny, she lived in Atwater for most of her life.



A 1970 graduate of Kent State University, Geraldine was employed at Rootstown Local School District as a third grade teacher and retired on June 30, 2000 after 30 years of service.



Geraldine enjoyed gardening, traveling, sewing, and reading.



Survivors include her son, Christopher D. Radcliff of Atwater, Ohio; her daughter, Diann Cox of Alliance; her brother, Lynn (Lola) Moneypenny of Camden, W.Va.; and several nieces and nephews.



Preceding her in death was her husband, Warner R. Radcliff, whom she married on September 5, 1954 and who died on June 24, 1989; and her parents.



The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. at Sharer-Stirling-Skivolocke Funeral Home, Alliance, Ohio.



Calling hours will also be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Hardman Paletti Funeral Home in Weston, W.Va. Her funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. Burial will immediately follow at Woofter Cemetery in Leading Creek, W.Va.



Memorial contributions are suggested to the , , Chapter 50, 9540 McCallum Ave Alliance, OH 44601 or to the Akron Food Bank, www.akroncantonfoodbank.org.



