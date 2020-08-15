Geraldine Rose Wakeling Geraldine Rose Wakeling, 89, of Westlake, Ohio formerly of Richfield, Ohio passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020. She was born on September 15, 1930 in Canada. Geraldine retired from Teledyne Hyson and spent many wonderful years volunteering for the Richfield Historical Society. In her spare time, she enjoyed taking long walks, read voraciously, and was an avid tennis player. She will be fondly remembered for her fun and exuberant personality. She was a Loving mother of Daniel (deceased), David T. (deceased), and Thomas (Amy) Wakeling; grandmother of Lauren, John (Olivia), Robert, and Kathryn Wakeling; great grandmother of Bella, John "JJ," Valerie, Mackenzie, and Alexis; sister of Margaret Hallum, Bucky, Gary, and Ronald McCann (all deceased). A celebration of life will be held at a time when family and friends can gather without restrictions and enjoy sharing warm memories of Geraldine. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Richfield Historical Society, P.O. Box 215, 3907 Broadview Road, Richfield, Ohio 44286. Online condolences and memories may be share on Geraldine's online guestbook at www.waitefuneralhome.com
