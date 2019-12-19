|
|
Geraldine Rote, 89 of Akron, died Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Geraldine was born August 6, 1930, in Pittsburgh, Pa. to Joseph and Julia Toth. She was a graduate of Mercy School of Nursing specializing in Public Health. Geraldine married Frank Rote on April 9, 1953, relocating to Akron in 1961 where they raised their five children. Geraldine was involved in many social and social action organizations including The Christ Child Society, Walsh Jesuit High School Mothers' Club, and Knitting Ministry at St Hilary. During her children's attendance at Saint Sebastian's and Walsh she volunteered in a variety of capacities. In addition to raising her children, she was a guiding influence for many, taking an interest in their achievements, offering encouragement, and giving a kick in the butt when appropriate. Geraldine's kitchen was a gathering place for good food and conversation. Geraldine is survived by her husband of 66 years, Frank; sons, Frank (Joan), Michael (Theresa), Paul (Janet), and John (Nadine); daughter, Susan (Bob); 12 grandchildren: Zachary, Nicholas, Lauren, Emily, Andrew, Lexie, Joseph, Ellen, Matthew, Sarah, Charlie, and Eric; great-grandson, Bode; sister, Joan; brother, Richard (Joan); as well as many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, December 21, 11 a.m. at Saint Sebastian Catholic Church, 476 Mull Ave., Akron. The family will receive friends Friday December 20, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Ciriello & Carr Fairlawn Chapel, 39 S. Miller Road, Fairlawn. Private interment will be Monday, December 23. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Social Action Ministry at St Hilary Church, 2750 West Market Street, Fairlawn Ohio 44333.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019