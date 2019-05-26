|
|
Geraldine Ruth Jones (Trexler)
Geraldine R. Jones, 88, of Akron, joined her husband, James P. Jones, Jr. in death on May 23, 2019. She is survived by her four children, many siblings, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives.
Requiem High Mass will be Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Roman Catholic Chapel, 2935 Chenoweth Rd., Akron, OH 44312, with Rev. Fr. Leo Carley officiating. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Per family request, please send no flowers.
To leave a message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 26, 2019