Geraldine Strawman, age 87, of Kent, died on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at UH Portage Medical Center. Geraldine was born March 13, 1933 in Frozen, WV to Charles and Agra (Moore) Lambert. She was a member of the United Methodist Church of Kent and she served as their Kitchen Manager for special events and the Kent Rotary Club. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Walter; children, Susan (Glenn) Ervin, Steven (Sally) Strawman, Jeffrey (Rebecca) Strawman, Jay Strawman, Amy Engdahl; grandchildren, Gregory Ervin, Peter (Melissa) Strawman, Marette Handy, Marlayna (Jeffrey) Covington, Samantha (Jordan) Rigdon, Scott Strawman, Benjamin Engdahl and Ethan Engdahl; great grandchildren, Cruz Gonzales, Makena Covington, Jayden Covington and Isaiah Covington; great-great grandchild, Harper Gonzales; sister, Louise (Edsel) Minney, and brother, Robert (Donna Joann) Lambert. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Agra Lambert; brothers, Barrett and William Lambert; and sister, Valijean Marlow. Due to the current health concerns, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Akron Canton Regional Food Bank. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 2, 2020