Geraldine V. Roberts
1931 - 2020
) Geraldine V. Roberts, age 89, passed away peacefully in her home in Cuyahoga Falls on August 30, 2020. She was born on April 7, 1931 in Parkersburg, West Virginia. She was preceded in death by her son, Richard Roberts, and survived by her beloved husband of 71 years, Roy Roberts; son, Steve Roberts (Kathy); and dearly loved granddaughter, Bria Roberts. The family would also like to recognize and express our appreciation to Dawn Anderson, Geraldine's caregiver and friend. Geraldine graduated from Parkersburg South High School in 1949 and married her high school sweetheart the same year. A sweet and gentle person, Geraldine was active in the Presbyterian Church and served as a deacon at Hudson Drive Presbyterian Church. She was active in support ministries with the church and was affectionately referred to as "mom" by staff and residents alike at Seasons nursing home where she frequently visited. She was also active in the Eastern Star years ago. Geraldine's interests included a love of dogs, especially her beloved Peppy and Sybil. She enjoyed camping with the Ford Wagon Train and the Masonic Travel Club where her kind spirit and contagious laugh were always on display. She loved gospel music and would tap to the beat of Alan Jackson and Johnny Cash. Heaven's choir just added a new member. Private family services will be held at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.CliffordShoemaker.com.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 1, 2020.
