Together Again Geralene McGowan, was born on December 27, 1934 in Akron, OH to Henry and Florence Matthews. She answered the call to return to her Lord and Savior on Monday, December 16, 2019 at the blessed age of 84. She was a lifetime resident of the Akron community and attended Akron Public Schools. She was a graduate of a local beauty school in Akron and was employed by various companies last working for Euclid Garment Factory of Kent, OH. Preceded in death by her parents and many siblings. She leaves to celebrate her life and carry on her legacy, daughters, Malynda Riles of Las Vegas, NV and Cynthia Young of Atlanta, GA; son, Darryle McGowan of Copley, OH; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Homegoing celebration will be held, Monday, December 23, 2019, 5:30 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306, where the family will receive friends from 4:30 p.m. until time of service. Elder Gary Foreman, Eulogizing. Condolences may be sent to the family c/o of the Funeral Home.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 21, 2019