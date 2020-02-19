|
|
TOGETHER AGAIN Gerard J. Koerber, "Jerry", age 85, of Akron, Ohio, passed away on February 14, 2020. He was born on July 11, 1934 in Akron, the son of the late Joseph and Ethel (nee Oakes) Koerber. Jerry graduated from St. Mary's High School and was an honorably discharged U.S. Army veteran, serving during peacetime. He lived most of his life in Akron, retiring from Fred Albrecht Grocery Company "Acme" as a meat cutter. He enjoyed vacationing with extended family in the OBX and Mexico, being a few of his favorite places. Other than his parents, Gerard was preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, the former Verna Scheeser, whom he married on January 16, 1960, she preceded him on April 30, 2015; and his siblings, Katie Turner and Mary Longville. Survivors include his children, Joe (Nancy) Koerber, Cindy Hawkins, and Chris Koerber; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. His sister also survives, Bernadette (Joe) Padva; and many nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends. The family wishes to thank Summa Hospice and the staff at Heritage of Hudson for their loving care of Jerry. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 2580 Berne Street, Akron, where Father Mike Williamson will celebrate Gerard's life. Family and friends may visit at the church on Saturday, from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Summa Hospice, 525 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44304. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Newcomer Funeral Home, Akron, Ohio. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 19, 2020