Gerald O. Epling Gerald O. Epling, 93, of the Akron area, passed away January 29, 2020. He served in the U.S. Navy and retired from the Goodrich Chemical Plant. He was a member of the Mason Falls Lodge 735. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rome and Helen Epling; son, Donald and brother, Donald. He is survived by his wife, Ann; daughter, Vicki; sons, Dwight (Sandy), David; daughter-in-law, Genny; grandchildren, Adam (Michelle), Erin. Bobby, Deanna; and 2 great-grandchildren Abby and Charlotte. Per Gerald's wishes there will be no services.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 2, 2020