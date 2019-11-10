|
Gertraud "Trudy" Tedesco went to be with our Lord on November 7, 2019. She was surrounded by her family. Born in Graz, Austria September 19,1930, she was a resident of the Village of Richfield for 45 years. She became a U.S. citizen March 10, 1961. She attended the University of Graz and The University of Akron, where in 1987 she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Art and in 1992 a Bachelor of Science degree in Language Arts and Teaching. A talented artist, she traveled all over the World and wintered on Marco Island, Florida. Always smiling and singing; a great conversationalist, she loved meeting new people and was always good for an interesting story about what it was like to be a young woman in Austria during the war (WWII). She cared deeply for her family; a ready hand always with her grandchildren. She loved doing daily crossword puzzles, enjoyed crocheting and knitting, and made the neighborhood rounds daily stopping in with a hardy hello for a refreshment with family and friends. A true lover of animals especially the family dogs, birds, chipmunks, groundhogs (who she often named and fed). Deeply loved by many; her remarkable influence on her family will be cherished. Preceded in death by husband, Joseph V. Tedesco Sr.; grandson, Eric Jacob; and son-in-law, Chad McCahill; she is survived by daughters, Sylvia Evert (Dennis), Kathryn Tustin (Chuck), Christine Friez (Peter), Susan Tedesco (Terry); sons, Joseph Tedesco Jr. and Nicholas Tedesco Sr.; 14 grandchildren, Gregory Janke (Amanda), Rebecca McCahill, Joseph Tedesco III, Sarah Tustin, Theresa Valensky (Michael), Clair Pena (Mario), Anthony Tedesco, Christina Douglas, Elizabeth Stroup (Jesse), Nicholas Tedesco Jr., Michael Tedesco, Sylvia Houston, Stephanie Houston, Teresa Houston; 11 great grandchildren; brother, Bruno Taschwer (Rosi); sisters, Ilse Dabernig (Hans), Margareta Benesch (Kurt); brother, Franz Strommer (Annemarie); dear cousin, Hildegard Wagner; and Anton Tscherne, her loving companion of 20 years. Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated 10:30 a.m. FRIDAY at St. Victor Catholic Church, 3435 Everett Rd. Private inurnment at West Richfield Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. THURSDAY at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., and one hour prior to the Mass Friday at Church. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 10, 2019