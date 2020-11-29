1/1
Gertrude Dann
Gertrude (Colopy) Dann passed away November 22, 2020 from Covid-19. Gert was born into a loving family, the youngest of five, on July 16, 1929, to Robert and Gertrude Colopy. She lived her entire life in Akron. Gert graduated from Kenmore High School, went on to the University of Akron where she became an Alpha Delta Pi, earned her Bachelor of Science in Education in 1953, was recognized as a Jennings Scholar in 1967, and then received her Masters of Education from Kent State University in 1969. She worked for 35 years with the Akron Public Schools as a teacher and principal. She served at Rimer, Fairlawn, Betty Jane, and Forest Hill elementary schools. After retiring from APS, Gert was a consultant at Carson-Dellosa Education for 10 years, hosting workshops for teachers around the country. In her retirement she played duplicate bridge many times a week with different groups in greater Akron for almost 30 years, achieving through tournaments the rank of Life Master. Gert met Ted Dann, the love of her life, their senior year at Akron U. They dated for three years and stayed married for the next 30 years. In 1982, she lost her greatest friend and confidante. Gert is most remembered for her kindness to all she met, her love of children, and of course, her love of animals. She speculated in recent years that St. Francis would be happy with her as his new heavenly servant in the protection of animals. Gert was preceded in death by her husband, Ted and her daughter, Diane. She is survived by her son, Ted Dann of Raleigh, NC; grandchildren, Dann and Adrienne Ashcraft, both of New Franklin, OH. Mass has taken place. A celebration of life for family and friends will take place on her birthday next summer. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to One of a Kind Pet Rescue, 1929 W. Market St., Akron, OH 44313 or www.oneofakindpets.com/donate.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 29, 2020.
