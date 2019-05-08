Gertrude



"Trudy" E.



Stanley



Trudy Stanley, 78, was received to her eternal life in the early hours of May 6th with the grace and dignity with which she walked this life. She was surrounded by the love of all she adored.



Trudy was born on September 1, 1940 to Robert and Naomi (Petrie) Davis. Trudy made her earthly home in Kent where she graduated from Theodore Roosevelt High School in 1958 and then from Kent State University. She worked briefly for The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company until she left her career to answer her true calling of raising her family. She returned to the workforce in 1984 working at Kent State University until her retirement in 2003.



Trudy was reunited in heaven with her parents and both brothers, Carl and Walt Davis.



Left behind to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 58 years, Ron Stanley. Also her daughters and sons-in-law whom she loved unconditionally, Diana and Mark Zuranski, Jennifer and John Onder, Sheryl and Mike Shimmel and Kathy and Jeff Samaco; her grandchildren, whom she cherished, Mandi (Alex) Earnhardt, Brenna Zuranski; Michael Jr., Noah, Nathan and Natalie Shimmel; Grant, Drew and Maddie Samaco; her favorite fur-babies, Pepper and Roxy; one great grandchild on the way to whom she will be the best guardian angel.



All who knew Trudy knew her kindness, fondness of strong hugs and love of purple! Dance with Jesus and LIVE mama! Walk the streets of gold and swim in the Amethyst waves...until we meet again.



They do not belong to this world any more than I do



John 17:16



Friends and family wishing to honor Trudy's life will be received 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2019 at Bissler & Sons Funeral Home followed by Memorial Service 11 a.m. Memorials may be made to St. Jude's Hospital, Attn: Memorial Department, 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



All are encouraged to wear purple to celebrate our beloved mother's life.



