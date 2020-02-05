Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
Gertrude M. Baughman


1920 - 2020
Gertrude M. Baughman Obituary
TOGETHER AGAIN HUDSON -- Gertrude M. "Trudy" Baughman, 99, died January 26, 2020. Born in Niles, Ohio, she was a Hudson resident over 55 years, had been employed with Side Door Florist for many years, helped Jane Newman in her Stair Case Gallery and was very active in community service. Trudy was a former president of the Women's Board of Akron City Hospital, where she also served as a volunteer, was an active member and deaconess at First Congregational Church of Hudson and was a member of the Akron Junior League (Volunteer Service Bureau.) Preceded in death by her husband, William in 1983; she is survived by her daughter, Barbara Baughman. Chaplain Rich Myers will conduct service Saturday, February 8th at 1 p.m. at Redmon Funeral Home, where friends may call from 12 noon until service time. Burial Markillie Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to Gardens of Western Reserve Hospice or to any non-kill animal shelter. (REDMON,STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 5, 2020
