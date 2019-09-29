|
Gilbert A. Mattson Gilbert Arnold Mattson, 66, passed away September 25, 2019. He was born March 12, 1953 in Oceanside, California the son of Clayton and Opal Mattson. Gilbert served his country in the U.S. Army. He loved animals and children. He was always doing things for others. In his free time he enjoyed fishing and woodworking. He was very artistic and loved to paint. He is preceded in death by his father, Clayton. Gilbert is survived by his mother, Opal Mattson; sister, Dorothy (Tony) Tweten; brothers: Jeffrey (Julie) Mattson, Gregory Mattson, Michael Mattson, Richard (Marsha) Mattson, and Bradley (Christine) Mattson; 16 nieces and nephews; 18 great nieces and nephews; many other family members; as well as his precious cats, Manny and Annie. In staying with his wishes, cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home (330) 535-9186
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 29, 2019