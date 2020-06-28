Gil was born in Brooklyn, NY on April 16, 1927 and died on June 23, 2020 at his home in Jupiter, FL. He was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Mary; son, Kirk Charles, and former wife and friend, Ann. He is survived by daughters, Lori, of Akron and Pamela, of Chicago; and granddaughters, Leah and Haley Paez of Chicago. Gil graduated from St. Francis College, received his MS from the University of Akron and Executive MBA from Harvard Business School. He was employed by Sid Richardson Carbon and Gasoline Company until his retirement at the age of 65. Gil was a member of Fairlawn Country Club for many years, where he was an avid golfer. A die-hard Brooklyn Dodger fan, in spite of their move to LA, he never missed an opportunity to watch them play. He loved listening to Frank Sinatra, especially the song "There Used to be a Ballpark." A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Sebastian Church, 476 Mull Ave., Akron, 44320. Friends may call 1 hour prior to the Mass at the church. Private burial in Woodlawn Cemetery in Wadsworth. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Gil's name to St. Sebastian Church, 476 Mull Ave,, Akron, OH 44320.