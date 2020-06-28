Gilbert D. Gingold
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gilbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gil was born in Brooklyn, NY on April 16, 1927 and died on June 23, 2020 at his home in Jupiter, FL. He was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Mary; son, Kirk Charles, and former wife and friend, Ann. He is survived by daughters, Lori, of Akron and Pamela, of Chicago; and granddaughters, Leah and Haley Paez of Chicago. Gil graduated from St. Francis College, received his MS from the University of Akron and Executive MBA from Harvard Business School. He was employed by Sid Richardson Carbon and Gasoline Company until his retirement at the age of 65. Gil was a member of Fairlawn Country Club for many years, where he was an avid golfer. A die-hard Brooklyn Dodger fan, in spite of their move to LA, he never missed an opportunity to watch them play. He loved listening to Frank Sinatra, especially the song "There Used to be a Ballpark." A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Sebastian Church, 476 Mull Ave., Akron, 44320. Friends may call 1 hour prior to the Mass at the church. Private burial in Woodlawn Cemetery in Wadsworth. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Gil's name to St. Sebastian Church, 476 Mull Ave,, Akron, OH 44320.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Jun. 28 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hummel Funeral Homes and Crematories
500 East Exchange Street
Akron, OH 44304
330-253-6126
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved